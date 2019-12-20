At 12:35 p.m. Friday, a three-vehicle crash was reported in the westbound lanes of Interstate 14 near Nola Ruth Bridge, according to a news release from the Nolanville Police Department.
There were two injuries reported from the crash and two people were transported to Seton Hospital.
Because of the crash all lanes were closed for clean up.
Around 1:41 p.m., a six-vehicle crash was reported on westbound I-14 near the Paddy Hamilton exit. No injuries were reported from the crash.
This wreck caused a back up on the highway from the George Wilson exit to the Paddy Hamilton exit, according to the news release.
Driver inattention caused the wreck because one driver slowed because of traffic and other vehicles failed to stop, police said.
A third accident on eastbound I-14 was reported at 2:33 p.m. that involved two vehicles. No injuries or severe damage were reported.
