The Veterans Of Foreign Wars Department of Texas District 14 will be hosting a mental health awareness fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, in Harker Heights.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Give an Hour are partnering for the fifth annual “A Day to Change Direction.” The event aims to promote dialogue on mental health, emotional suffering and access to care, while striving to change the direction of mental health in America in general, and for the veteran community in particular, according to organizers.
Family and friends of veterans are also invited to attend the event.
