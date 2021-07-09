The victim of the fatal crash that occurred Wednesday about 9 a.m. on Elms Road has been identified as Victor Alexander Demarest, according to Ofelia Miramontez, spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department.
According to Miramontez, Demarest was exiting a private drive on Elms Road in a Chevy Equinox when he was hit by a blue Dodge Charger that was traveling at a high rate of speed. KPD said that the Charger collided with Demarest’s SUV, sending the vehicle into opposite traffic, resulting in collisions to both the drivers and passenger’s side of the car.
Police began to perform life saving measures on Demarest until paramedics arrived, at which time he was taken to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights while in critical condition, according to the report.
Demarest was pronounced dead approximately 2 hours later.
Leading up to the chase, “at approximately 9:00 a.m., a patrol officer was traveling westbound on Elms Road when he observed a blue Dodge Charger traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed,” KPD said in a news release. “The officer turned around to conduct a traffic stop, however lost sight of the vehicle on W.S. Young and Stan Schlueter Loop. A second patrol officer observed the Charger at the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road traveling northbound on Trimmier Road. The suspect vehicle stopped at the red light at Trimmier and Elms and then the suspect driver ran the red light cutting through traffic and sped off westbound on Elms Road.”
