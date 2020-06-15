You must register to vote by the end of today - June 15 - for the July 14 runoff election in Texas.
Candidates in four local races are in the runoff.
Bell County
For Bell County, the runoff for District 426 Judge is between local attorney Steve Duskie and Coryell County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Parker.
Duskie was the top vote-getter March 3 with 41% of the vote (8,845). Parker was second with 36.4% (7,855).
Duskie has practiced law in the county for more than 20 years. He earned his law degree from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and received his bachelor’s degree from Marymount College of Kansas. Parker has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a law degree from Baylor University.
Another race that will affect Bell County is the general election challenger to U.S. Rep. John Carter for U.S. District 31. After MJ Hegar came close to winning this seat in 2018, two Democrats vied for a chance to take the seat from Carter.
On March 3, Cedar Park based physician Christine Eady Mann scored 34.7% of the vote (24,010) with computer engineer Donna Imam following at 30.7% (21,258).
Neither Mann or Imam came close to Carter’s number of votes as he defeated his three challengers in the Republican primary. Carter netted 82.3% of the vote (52,904).
Coryell County
For Coryell County, the runoff will focus on the Commissioner Precinct 3 race between two Republican candidates.
Candidate Ryan Basham led all candidates in unofficial voting results on March 3 with 25% of the votes cast (473). Justin Veazey finished second with nearly 21% (389).
The winner of the runoff will not have a Democratic opponent in the general election.
The Texas Secretary of State’s website lists Basham as a horse trainer and Veazey as a utility manager.
In the three-way Texas House District 59 race, Shelby Slawson garnered more votes than incumbent J.D. Sheffield for the Republican nomination but fell short of getting the more than 50% required.
On Super Tuesday, Slawson led Sheffield by more than 4,100 votes, pulling in 45.7% of the total to Sheffield’s 30%.
There is no Democratic opponent in November.
Your application must be received 30 days before an election, according to the Texas Election Code. If the 30th day before the date of an election is a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, an application is considered to be timely if it is submitted to the registrar on or before the next regular business day.
