The Killeen area will receive some welcome sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend following a week of below freezing weather thanks to Winter Storm Uri.
“In a nutshell, it’ll be much warmer than what we’ve seen,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ted Ryan said Friday.
Temperatures will rise to a high of 60 degrees on Sunday, before dipping back down into the low 30s overnight, according to weather.com.
Saturday’s high will be 49 degrees with a low of 38. Monday will see a high of 57 with a low of 33, according to weather.com.
“That 49 Saturday is going to feel pretty great to a lot of people,” Ryan said.
Texas Department of Transportation district spokesman Jake Smith said Friday that people need to be aware of hazardous road conditions as the ice and snow continues to melt throughout the weekend.
“I’d say, over the course of the weekend, to be extra cautious as the snow and the ice start melting away and Mother Nature takes its course, especially on overpasses and bridges,” Smith said Friday. “Black ice is still possible due to freezing temperatures again overnight.”
Smith said TxDot crews will be conducting “ice patrol” to assess roads and lay down sand as needed as the weather works to clear up the remnants of Winter Storm Uri.
“I understand there’s a pent up demand to hit the roadways, but as you make your way, depending on the time of day, the snow and the ice that’s melted over the course of the weekend could create some slippery surfaces, so take your time and drive cautiously and lets all try to get to our destinations safely,” Smith said.
For current updates on local road conditions visit drivetexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.