Warming station to be open again tonight

Killeen Community Center will open again as a warming station from 10 p.m. tonight to 8 a.m. Tuesday, for those needing overnight relief from freezing temperatures.
The warming station is set up to offer temporary relief from cold and does not offer full sheltering services, according to a City of Killeen news release. It was open overnight Sunday as well, but no one took advantage of it, according to City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine.
Officer Kyle Moore of the Killeen Police Department’s Homeless Liaison Team was in the downtown area around 6 a.m. on Monday and saw about 15 individuals who were on the street and bundled up from the cold weather.
“We will be providing them with some new coats,” Moore said in regard to the coat and blanket drive his team is currently working on in conjunction with the YMCA.
Moore adding that he is working to notify people who are homeless about the city warming station.
“As I’m notified, I go ahead and notify the people who need information,” he said.
Moore asked area residents to keep the less fortunate in their prayers.
“Let’s keep them in mind this holiday season,” he said.
