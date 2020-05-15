Local residents can save money on purchases of some water and energy efficient products from May 23 through May 25, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar.
The savings are part of the state’s annual water-efficient products and Energy Star sales tax holiday.
“Inefficient appliances and outdated water systems put a tremendous strain on our power grids and water supplies,” Hegar said. “Even in these uncertain times, Texans can take advantage of this sales tax holiday to buy more energy-efficient items, support local businesses and save money. You can practice social distancing and other precautionary measures when shopping in person or shop online. Qualifying products are tax free.”
Those qualifying products, which have a WaterSense logo, include showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls.
The holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses, moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems, mulch, and plants, trees and grasses. These items can be purchased tax free for residential use only, according to the release.
There’s no limit to the number of water-efficient or water-conserving products you can purchase tax free.
Energy Star products that will be tax free include air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less, refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less, ceiling fans, fluorescent light bulbs, dishwashers, dehumidifiers and clothes washing machines.
Visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/96-1331.php for more information on the holiday.
This is the fifth year of this specific sales tax holiday, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.