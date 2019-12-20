Some customers of 439 Water Supply Corporation need to boil their water before consumption, the water provider said a news release Friday.
Customers who live on the corner of East Lakeshore Drive and Eagle Point West Avenue, on Jackson Drive and Bob White Lane in Belton need to boil their water, according to a boil water notice sent out by 439.
Reduced pressure caused the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to force the water supply corporation to notify customers.
Bring the water to a vigorous boil and let it cool before using it to remove any harmful bacteria.
Call Erron Lowry at 254-613-3100 with any questions or for further information.
