A busy Killeen intersection is closed due to a water main break.
City workers and police are at the intersection of Trimmier Road and Central Texas Expressway, near Red Lobster, due to the pipe break.
"A water main has caused extensive damage to the roadway and the intersection is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time," the Killeen Police Department posed on its Facebook page around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Police are detouring traffic away from the intersection asking motorists to seek alternative routes.
