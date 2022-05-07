Bell County Water Control & Improvement District #1 has notified area cities of a major leak on its 48-inch line. The line is expected to be out of service for at least 24-hours, and is the primary delivery facility for Killeen, Fort Hood and Copperas Cove and other cities served by Bell County WCID #1.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 said the problems started just after 5 a.m. Saturday.
"The operator this morning observed a pressure drop on the line about a little after 5 a.m.," Garrett said Saturday afternoon. "When we were investigating, we found that the 48(-inch line) did have a major leak, so we're doing what we can to get the repair done."
The portion of line that has the leak is about a mile into Fort Hood property, Garrett explained.
"It provides such a big portion of our service that we're asking people to conserve as much as they can until we get the line back in service," Garrett said.
Effective immediately, Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey has signed an Emergency Water Restrictions Stage 4B Order. The city of Belton has also asked its residents to conserve water for 36 hours, according to KWTX.
City of Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford referred questions regarding the leak and its impact to WCID-1 Director Ricky Garrett.
Notification will be provided when the water restrictions are rescinded.
Coppersa Cove officials said Updates will be posted on both the City’s website, www.copperascovetx.gov and social media pages.
Keep following the Herald for more on this developing story.
