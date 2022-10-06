GATESVILLE — The Coryell County sheriff updated the public Thursday on the ongoing search for fugitive Brandon Hogan.
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams held a press conference outside his office in downtown Gatesville Thursday afternoon.
Williams said his team and multiple local and state law enforcement agencies have worked around the clock scouring Central Texas for sightings of Hogan.
The Coryell County sheriff said his office has received more than 100 calls about possible Hogan sightings.
“We’re running every lead that we got down as far as we can run it,” Williams said.
He said his team has gone door-to-door and searched “mountains, caves, rivers, creeks” over the past week, to no avail.
“For those who may be harboring Mr. Hogan, let me tell you we’re going to hunt you down like a dog,” he said.
The sheriff warned residents to not approach Hogan, if spotted.
“He needs to be treated like he is a very dangerous man,” he said. “He does have a violent history. Desperate men and women will do desperate things. I’m pleading with the public, please do not engage this guy. Call 9-1-1.”
Hogan escaped a work crew at Seaton Cemetery, 333 Seaton Road in Leon Junction, on Sept. 26.
Police describe Hogan as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 158 pounds, balding with light brown/blonde hair.
According to the Coryell County Jail website, Hogan was arrested Aug. 1 on four charges including assault, theft of a firearm, burglary and criminal mischief.
