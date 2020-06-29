The skies are expected to be mostly clear during the coming week, now that the dust cloud from the Sahara Desert has mostly made its way out of the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
"The cloud has mostly made its way through our area by now," meteorologist Jason Godwin said. "It was really just over our area during the weekend."
Godwin said the rest of the week is just expected to be hot and dry, with rain and thunderstorm chances unlikely.
Today the high temperature is expected to climb a bit, reaching 94 degrees. Overnight, the temperature will drop to 78 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to remain at 96 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could be at 77 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature could rise to 98 degrees while the low temperature could hit 76 degrees.
The high temperature will reach 98 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 74 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 99 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 76 degrees.
On Saturday the high temperature is expected to reach 98 degrees while the low temperature is expected to hit 76 degrees.
With temperatures frequently in the high-90s degrees there are several safety tips to keep in mind.
Seek out air conditioning. Just a few hours in the chilly air will help your body manage heat better.
Eat light. The best foods for hot days are cool, light and easy on the stomach. A hot, heavy meal will make you feel warmer. Chilled fruit and crisp salads are good options.
Sip plenty of water. Your body loses a lot of fluid when you sweat, so it’s easy to become dehydrated in hot temperatures. Be sure to drink enough water and avoid sugary beverages, which can make your body lose fluid.
Dress for the heat. Wear loose, breathable, light-colored clothing. When you go outside, don a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect your face from the sun.
For other extreme heat related safety tips, go to www.weather.gov/safety/heat or www.redcross.org/news/article/Heat-Safety-Red-Cross-Offers-Safety-Steps-When-Temperatures-Soar.
