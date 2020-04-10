The Killeen area could see some severe thunderstorms this weekend that may bring quarter-sized hail and winds up to 60 mph, according to Juan Hernandez, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
The highest chance of the storms could move through between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday.
There is also a slight chance of an isolated tornado but Hernandez said it was not very likely.
There is a 60% chance of rain during the afternoon Saturday with a chance of isolated thunderstorms but they will not be as severe as the storms early Sunday morning, according to Hernandez.
On Saturday the high will be 70 with a low of 65, Sunday the high will be 79 but the low will be 39 as a cold front moves in to keep temperatures down.
On Sunday, the storms will move out from east to west Sunday morning and conditions will be clear for the afternoon.
On Monday, the high is expected to be 55 with a low of 39, according to the National Weather Service website.
The high temperatures will get back into the 70s on Thursday, according to Hernandez.
