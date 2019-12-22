Was the recommendation for a new school bond a foregone conclusion?
Some bond steering committee members said, yes, it was.
District administrators were steering the steering committee, some said.
“They steered us to the decision they wanted us to make,” said Philemon Brown, a Harker Heights resident who was part of the bond steering committee.
Brown, who is a pastor at Harker Heights Community Church, said he felt like he was used for space to give the district what it wants. The steering committee had very little time to deliberate over projects during the four meetings, and the majority of every meeting was spent with Superintendent John Craft presenting to the committee, Brown said.
Committee member Stan Golaboff of Harker Heights said that none of the committee’s concerns or recommendations were taken into account during the bond steering committee process and none of the projects were modified based on committee feedback.
“The only thing they used the committee for was to rank the projects the KISD staff had predetermined as important,” Golaboff said. “They gave the committee no criteria to evaluate or score the projects.”
Scot Arey is a committee member who questioned the bond steering committee process from the very beginning.
“I wish there was more discussion of alternative courses of action,” Arey said. “In a way I feel like we were just presented the most expensive option with little opportunity to discuss alternatives to get to the same goal.”
Golaboff voiced concern about including athletic stadiums upgrades and other bond decisions.
“The stadium package makes no sense,” Golaboff said. “It only cost $50 million to build a second Buckley (Stadium). Why would we spend $60 million to upgrade three stadiums and another $10 million to upgrade high school #6? That doesn’t make much financial sense.
“Also, if it only costs $10 million to upgrade high school #6 stadium to an acceptable 6A school and the planned stadium is similar to the existing fields at Ellison, Shoemaker and Harker Heights, why is it costing $60 million to upgrade Ellison, Shoemaker and Harker Heights? It should cost about $30 million instead,” Golaboff said in an email.
Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman, responded to questions about the stadium upgrades via email on Wednesday.
“There is already money in the base bid for a 1,600-seat stadium at High School #6, so the additional $10 mm would be used to upgrade the stadium,” Maya said. “Also since it has not been built yet we don’t have to do as much work as we do with the renovations. The scope of work for the 3 renovations includes demolition of existing bleachers, relocation of light posts and ADA upgrades among other things.”
Arey also raised questions about why Brett Williams, a member of the KISD school board, spoke publicly at the final bond steering committee in support of the bond’s school construction projects and stadium improvements.
Williams was not a member of the bond steering committee, and there was not a quorum of four board members at the meeting.
Arey said that Williams should recuse himself from the school board’s vote on the bond since he inserted himself into the bond steering committee conversation.
When the district was asked why Williams was able to speak during the meeting, Maya said via email, “please direct your question to Mr. Williams.”
As proposed, the potential bond would include the construction of two new elementary schools, the rebuilding of Harker Heights and Peebles elementary schools, the renovation of Ellison High School and upgrades to the athletic stadiums at Shoemaker, Ellison and Harker Heights high schools.
If approved, the $265 million total for two bonds would put the district around $690 million in bond funds over the last two years and would raise the district’s debt service tax rate about 9 cents per year. The debt service from the last bond is 19 cents, with a raise it would be 28 cents per year, depending on the bond sales. That would make the total KISD tax around $9.46 a month per household for the average home, according to the district’s estimates. The average home value the district used was $129,211 after $25,000 in exemptions.
The Herald ran a poll on its Facebook page asking, “Do you agree that KISD should spend extra money on stadiums when it is asking for taxpayer money to build schools?”
The vote was 83% no and 17% yes. One user, Mellisa Brown, said in a Facebook comment, “stadiums have no academic benefit and KISD paid a lot of money toward Fort Hood Stadium so that high schools could use it for games.”
Another user, Tara D. Cherizard, said in her Facebook comment, “as a parent, citizen, tax payer, and teacher, yes. We absolutely NEED more than one stadium.”
The bond steering committee meetings over the last month are over and now a recommendation for a $265 million bond will be presented to the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees and a tax burden could be placed on residents soon.
The next step is for bond steering committee chairmen Brenda Coley, Bill Kliewer and Hal Schiffman to present the plan to the Board of Trustees for the Killeen Independent School District on Jan. 14. If the board approves a bond measure, its version of the measure would then go before voters who live in the KISD district on the May 2020 ballot. In 2018, the board voted unanimously, 7-0, to approve two bonds totalling $426 million.
