WIC

Women, Infant and Children

 By Hunter King | Herald staff writer

WIC on Wheels will be available to recertify, load benefits, or qualify a new participant from its mobile set up from 8 a.m. to noon July 31 at Clear Creek Exchange, Building 4250, Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood.

