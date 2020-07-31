WIC on Wheels will be available to recertify, load benefits, or qualify a new participant from its mobile set up from 8 a.m. to noon July 31 at Clear Creek Exchange, Building 4250, Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood.
WIC on Wheels available Friday morning at Fort Hood
- Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Tensions flare after developer claims 3 Killeen councilmembers always vote against him
- 21-year-old found dead in Copperas Cove Thursday
- Mixed reaction to KISD school closures through Labor Day
- Aguilar attorney files motion for gag order in Guillen case
- Residents voice racial concerns at Salado event
- Testimony reveals more possible abuse months before Killeen baby's death
- Copperas Cove ISD still planning on having in-person learning for the start of the year
- Over 1,200 tested for COVID-19 in Killeen
- Grass fires reported in Killeen, Harker Heights
- Construction of 5-story bank HQ underway in Killeen
Images
Commented
- Petition to shut down Fort Hood has over 264,000 signatures (14)
- Tensions flare after developer claims 3 Killeen councilmembers always vote against him (7)
- We all have a responsibility to choose our words carefully (5)
- Former civilian employee speaks out against renaming Fort Hood (4)
- Killeen man sentenced to probation for beating woman (4)
- Ravens quarterback to hold Florida social event amid virus (4)
- Killeen residents fed up with water line that keeps breaking (4)
- Trump to Guillen family: ‘We’re going to look into it very powerfully’ (3)
- Aguilar attorney files motion for gag order in Guillen case (3)
- Reader suggests renaming Fort Hood for Oveta Culp Hobby (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.