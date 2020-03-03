Republican Roger Williams and Democrat Julie Oliver may face off in November for the Texas District 25 seat. The two were leading their parties in the March primaries, according to unofficial election results by the Texas Tribune.
District 25 serves Coryell and Lampasas counties in a strip of central Texas from southwest of Austin to north of Cleburne.
Two Republicans and two Democrats faced their opponents for their respective nominations.
With 36 of the 556 total polling locations reporting, Republican Williams had 27,670 votes compared to challenger Keith Neuendorff with 3,363 votes, as of 10 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Williams, 70, has held the seat since 2012. In the most recent session of Congress, Williams served on the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions and the Subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy.
Neuendorff, 53, has worked in the technology and software industry for 30 years. He said he is a strong supporter of education.
For the Democrats, Oliver lead with 6,642 votes to compared to Heidi Sloan’s 2,617 to secure the spot as of presstime.
Oliver, 47, is an Austin resident with 15 years experience in healthcare finance, legal expertise and financial accounting, she said via email. Oliver said she has fought to provide healthcare to those who need it most.
Oliver won the 2018 Democratic primary for District 25 in a runoff election against Chris Perri. She faced, and lost to, Williams on Nov. 6, 2018.
Sloan, 35, is a farmer and community organizer.
