A winter storm dumped sleet and freezing rain over the Killeen-Fort Hood area Thursday, causing wrecks, school closures and lots of ice.
And it’s not over yet.
Jason Dunn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said with the icy conditions, “travel is going to be very dangerous and is not advised.”
Area roads are likely to have ice on them today, too, because temperatures were not expected to rise much above freezing Thursday night or today. Today’s high is expected to reach 34, while the low will be about 27, the weather service reported Thursday afternoon.
Dunn also said that winter weather, including snow is expected Sunday night into Monday morning with chances around 60% and 70%.
Wind gusts could also be as high as 30 mph on Sunday and Monday which will create wind chills around zero degrees, according to the NWS.
The freezing temperatures will persist for days with lows in the 20s through Satuday, dipping to 10 degrees on Sunday and 3 degrees on Monday. Temperatures are expected to stay below freeszng Saturday through Tuesday.
Weather experts are encouraging people to be mindful of the four P’s —— pipes, plants, people and pets — and for residents to keep their layers on, avoid being out in the cold for long periods of time.
The weather caused schools, businesses and government offices closed early Thursday and many planned to remain shuttered on Friday.
Schools
Because of the winter weather, the Killeen Independent School District closed all campuses and offices Thursday. Today was already scheduled as a student holiday on the district’s calendar so students will not be attending school today, but staff will be reporting to work at 10:30 a.m., according to a release from the district..
Copperas Cove ISD students went to school on time Thursday morning but were released early between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
Early Thursday morning, CCISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said, “Our transportation department workers have been out early this morning checking the roads. They are dry and we will be starting school on time this morning and buses will run their regular schedules,” before later releasing the early release times for all CCISD students.
Today’s staff development day for CCISD will be a virtual development day for instructional staff. Support staff will work modified schedules, Sledd said. Today is a scheduled student holiday in CCISD.
Schools in Temple and Belton also had early release on Thursday.
The campuses of Texas A&M University-Central Texas and Central Texas College were also closed Thursday, but online courses continued. Both plan to do the same thing today. The Mayborn Science Theater at CTC will also be closed through the weekend.
Fort Hood
Fort Hood closed to all but mission essential personnel Thursday, and the two commissaries on post as well as the post exchange also closed on Thursday. The following gates also closed Thursday: Santa Fe Gate, 79th Street Gate, Mohawk Gate, and State Highway 195 Gate. As of 4 p.m. Friday, Fort Hood had not made an announcement of if the post would be open today.
Power outages
More than 2,500 locations in Temple and Belton were without power Thursday afternoon, according to an Oncor website. Other areas around Bell County showed sporadic outages, including Little River-Academy, the Sparks community, Holland and Morgan’s Point Resort. More than 220 customers were without power in the Bruceville-Eddy area. In Killeen, 293 customers had power outages Thursday afternoon, and other 50 were without power in Haker Heights.
Roads and Wrecks
Dozens of accidents — including a nine-car pileup near Little River-Academy — were reported by law enforcement officers throughout Bell County.
Bridges and overpasses in the area were treated by Texas Department of Transportation crews prior to the cold snap, but problems persisted as layers of sleet and ice quickly coated Central Texas. More accidents were reported on Interstate 14 by Thursday afternoon, prompting officers to shut down portions of the highway.
The W.S. Young bridge in north Killeen closed Thursday and sand was spread on other city bridges.
“If you need to be out on the roadways this morning, please drive safely and with caution. Give yourself enough time to reach your destination,” the Killeen Police Department Facebook page said.
A white pick up truck was seen rolled over in the Interstate Highway 14 median near the Clarke Road overpass, and other wrecks, mostly minor, were seen around Killeen. Between 5 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, KPD reported 18 calls for service in reference to crashes.
The Harker Heights Police Department released a statement about road conditions and how residents should proceed in these weather conditions.
“Winter weather creates unpredictable and dangerous driving conditions. Harker Heights Police Department Traffic Division strongly advises you to stay off the roads,” the release said.
However, they also added these tips for those that have to drive during this weather.
Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.
Maintain at least three times the normal following distance in snow and icy conditions.
Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.
If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then straighten your vehicle.
Temperatures, according to the Weather Channel, through the weekend and into next week are as follows:
Trash Collection
The inclement weather brought an early end to trash collection in Lampasas.
“They were not able to complete the routes today,” the city posted on its website Thursday.
The weather may affect trash collection today as well.
Anyone with questions can call 512-556-6831.
The city of Killeen has also modified its trash collection for Monday and Tuesday.
“Normal Monday collections will be delayed to Tuesday, and normal Tuesday collections will be delayed to Wednesday,” the city said in a release. “There will be no change to normal Thursday and Friday collections.”
Solid Waste offices, the Killeen Transfer Station and the Killeen Recycling Center will be closed Monday.
Herald writer Thaddeus Imerman and Eric Garcia with FME News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.