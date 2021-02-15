Killeen-Fort Hood area residents woke up to a blanket of snow, single-digit temperatures and rolling electricity blackouts Monday after a winter storm passed through, crippling much of Texas in its wake.
Roads across the city were covered in 3 to 6 inches of snow Monday morning after hours of snowfall that started late Sunday. The white stuff made the road conditions worse after they already were hazardous after days of freezing rain and sub-freezing temperatures in the area.
A few cars and trucks were seen Monday morning driving slowly on interstates 14 and 35, where Texas Department of Transportation had plowed the roadway, however, conditions were still slippery.
Electricity provider Oncor said more than 1 million customers were without power this morning. Oncor currently supplies power to roughly 3.8 million customers across Texas, so more than a quarter of Oncor customers were without power Monday morning. Those outages include those from damage to power lines and rolling blackouts in place due to demand on the power grid. The rolling blackouts started around 2 a.m. Monday, and can last up to an hour from some residents.
Oncor said they were currently operating at "critical level 3" the highest emergency level for Oncor operations.
"This is historic for me," Oncor spokesman Karl Green said. "I've never seen anything like this."
The temperature was about 5 degrees at 8 a.m., not counting the wind chill, and had risen to about 10 degrees two hours later. The high in Killeen is slated to reach 21 Monday afternoon before dropping back to the single digits by Tuesday morning.
Warming shelters
Killeen and Copperas Cove are both providing warming shelters for those who need them.
The City of Killeen warming station has relocated to Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road, city officials announced Sunday. The warming shelter was previously located at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center.
"Those using the center have been relocated and future persons in need should go directly to the church," city officials said in a news release.
In Copperas Cove, the warming center has been moved to the Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main Street.
"The doors are open and citizens will be welcomed in for some warmth. The Warming Center is offered for temporary relief from freezing weather conditions but does not offer full sheltering services," Cove officials said in a release.
Residents who visit the center are encouraged to consider bringing the following items, as they so choose:
- Change of Clothing
- Bedding
- Toiletries
- Food/Drink
- Medications
- Entertainment Items, such as Books, Games, etc.
- Any other necessities
This article will be updated.
