H-E-B stores and other businesses continued with reduced hours or closures Tuesday, as they dealt with the severe winter weather that swept across the area.
After being open for five hours on Monday, the H-E-B stores in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Belton and Temple opened for seven hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday.
The grocery chain began modifying its hours due to the ice and snow much of the state has received.
The H-E-B on Trimmier Road began turning people away around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday due to a lack of power. It was unclear at press time when or if the store reopened.
H-E-B continues to update the local store hours as they are made known. As of around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the company had not posted an update on its Wednesday hours.
The store in Lampasas was not listed on the San Antonio-based grocer’s updated hours list as of Tuesday morning.
Walmart also had local store hours that were affected on Tuesday.
According to a dashboard on the Walmart corporate website, the Harker Heights and Killeen Supercenter stores opened Tuesday.
Hundreds of vehicles filled the parking lot at the Walmart on Lowes Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Around 11 a.m., all Neighborhood Market stores in Killeen and Harker Heights remained closed, according to the tracker.
The Walmart Supercenter stores in Copperas Cove, Lampasas and Gatesville were also closed Tuesday.
Not all stores had updated their Facebook pages, but the Gatesville Walmart posted Tuesday morning that the store is temporarily closed and will reopen as soon as possible.
Whataburger in Copperas Cove was serving drive-thru customers, and as of noon Tuesday, a long line of vehicles could be observed.
Around the same time, the parking lot of the Walmart in Copperas Cove appeared relatively empty.
Gas stations in the area were also beginning to tap out Tuesday, with a sign on the H-E-B gas pumps in Copperas Cove that said: “We are currently sold out of gas.”
Many hotels and motels in the area had no vacancy or were without power, KWTX reported Tuesday afternoon.
In Killeen, many hotels had full parking lots. Some of the hotels, such as Holiday Inn at 300 E. Central Texas Expressway, had a “no vacancy” sign on the doors.
Lowe’s Home Improvement in Killeen was open and had a full parking lot Tuesday.
Fast food giants McDonald’s, Popeye’s and Raising Cane’s were serving hungry customers with long drive-thru lines.
Other fast food eateries, such as Chick-fil-A in Killeen, remained closed.
