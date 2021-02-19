The extreme winter weather has left many Killeen residents with low water pressure or no water service. As the city works to restore water levels and services, Stage 5 water restrictions remain in place, and now the city is offering a water filling station.
"The City will open a water filling station for residents without water service. The station will be located at 805 W. Jasper Drive and open today from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.," according to a news release from the city. "Residents must bring their own containers to fill, and amounts may be limited depending on demand. All water received must be boiled prior to consumption."
Because water levels and pressure dropped so significantly during this event, a boil water notice remains in effect throughout the city as a precaution, according to the city. All water should be boiled prior to consumption until tests confirm no contamination occurred.
"The City has received hundreds of reports of frozen private water service lines. As the temperatures rise, pipes will begin to thaw increasing the potential for water damage to your home if they cracked or separated during the freeze," according to the release. "If your lines have frozen, please email wsoperations@killeentexas.gov or call 254-501-6320. The City will send a crew to shut off water at the meter.
"Water is an essential service, and the City of Killeen is working diligently to restore it. Residents should expect full recovery to take weeks. The public’s adherence to water restrictions and other orders will speed this recovery for the entire community."
