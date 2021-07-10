HARKER HEIGHTS — Someone pulled out a gun during a youth volleyball tournament Saturday afternoon in Harker Heights, witnesses said.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing.
As of 2:25 p.m., Harker Heights police officers were on scene investigating. At least two people were seen in handcuffs next to police.
Two players and parent at the volleyball tournament said that a fight broke out between the parents of a player and another man.
According to sources at the scene, the man yelled at a player for her “bad attitude,” which led the player to return to her mother, who confronted the man.
The player’s father spotted the player’s mother in an altercation with the man, and the man allegedly pushed the player’s mother.
A referee apparently intervened in the fight, but when the father allegedly assaulted the man who yelled out about the “bad attitude,” the man pulled out a gun.
One of the witnesses said that the father walked out to his car to retrieve his own gun, but it is unclear whether or not he returned with the gun.
Witnesses said gunshots were not fired, but the sight of the gun in the crowded recreation center caused a panic, and hundreds of adults and children fled the building.
The Herald reached out to Heights police on Saturday, who said they could not “divulge information” at this time.
