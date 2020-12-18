A 45-year-old woman is dead after being shot inside a residence in the 300 block of South 10th Street in Killeen on Thursday night, police said.
Officers with the Killeen Police Department were sent to the residence around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim, according to a news release from Killeen Police Department. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a woman suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived.
The woman, Tonya Denise Dixon, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:29 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas, according to the release.
The death marks the 30th homicide Killeen in 2020, which ties the record for most homicides in year with 1991, which also saw 30 homicides in Killeen. However, most of the homicides in that year occurred on a single day — Oct. 16, 1991 — when 23 people were killed in the Luby’s Cafeteria mass shooting.
George Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup through the plate-glass window of a Luby’s restaurant on Central Texas Expressway during the lunch-hour rush on National Bosses Day.
Using two semi-automatic pistols, Hennard killed 22 patrons in 12 minutes of mayhem. The 23rd victim died of her injuries days later, marking the worst mass shooting in U.S. history at that time.
In 2019, there were 16 homicides, and 18 in 2017
Detectives are asking anyone with information about Thursday’s shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Individuals can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
Other Killeen homicides in 2020:
Jan. 8 — 32-year-old Michael Cirilo was shot at his home in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive in central Killeen near West Jasper Drive. No arrests have been announced.
Jan. 10 — 18-year-old James Centron Taylor Mitchell Jr. was fatally shot in the 4200 block of Corrine Drive. Police said he forced entry into the residence. Police said the Bell County grand jury did not take action on this case based on information presented.
Jan. 14 — 2-month-old Quan Kendrick Scott died while in the care of a sitter. On Jan. 23, Shanique Shaniel-Shavon Parker, 29, was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury.
Feb. 9 — 63-year-old Ann Evans who was shot at her home in the 400 block of Wisconsin Street near North Gilmer Street in Killeen. On April 22, Luke Matthew Cuellar, 25, was charged with murder.
Feb. 10 — 19-year-old Teckla Domesca was fatally shot at his home in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive near East Rancier Avenue. On Feb. 14, Jordan Henry Jessup, 21, was charged with theft of a firearm. No other arrests have been announced.
Feb. 10 — 27-year-old John Dearmontrice Mitchell-Monroe was stabbed to death at his home in the 2300 block of Andover Drive. Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez, 27, was charged with murder.
March 1 — 20-year-old Shelby Jones was shot at a nightclub in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street. Jones died at a nearby convenience store in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street. Police said the Bell County grand jury did not take action on this case based on information presented.
March 14 — 22-year-old Asia Cline, 23-year-old Shaquan Markell Allred and 23-year-old Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr. were fatally shot at the Summerlyn Apartments in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue in Killeen. On Aug. 28, Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, of Newton, Mississippi, was arrested and extradited to Killeen and subsequently charged with capital murder.
March 16 — 22-year-old Terrance Darnell Iles was shot in the 2900 block of Lake Road in north Killeen. No arrests have been announced.
March 23 — 22-year-old Michael Steven Wardrobe was fatally shot on Dustin Court in Killeen. On March 25, Jovino Jamel Roy, 22, was charged with murder.
March 29 — 20-year-old Kaitlyn Silverio, of Temple, was fatally shot in Killeen. On April 1, De’Jauna Monte Williams, 18, and Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr., 19, were charged with murder.
May 4 — 58-year-old Kevin Anton Davis was shot in the 1200 block of Goodhue Drive. No arrests have been announced.
May 11 — 7-month-old Nalani Jessica Hendrich died of injuries such as traumatic brain injury, a skull fracture, scalp tissue swelling, respiratory failure and abusive head trauma. On July 6, Eddie Octavius Braswell was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury/mental defect-intentional.
June 1 — 30-year-old Ricky Darnell Ball was shot in the 2800 block of Kerrville Circle. No arrests have been announced.
June 1 — 35-year-old Christopher McWhorter was shot in the 600 block of West Green Avenue. No arrests have been announced.
June 2 — 29-year-old Jared Michael Tristan was fatally shot in the 400 block of Alpine Street in Killeen. Police said the Bell County grand jury did not take action on this case based on information presented.
June 14 — 24-year-old Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett was fatally shot in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive in Killeen. On June 21, 24-year-old Breez Collier and 18-year-old Jessica Hampton were charged with murder.
June 19 — Remains of Gregory Wedel-Morales, a soldier missing since August 2019, were found near Florence Road in Killeen. No arrests have been announced.
June 25 — 50-year-old Nilsa Maria Arce was thrown off a second-floor balcony in the 800 block of Henderson Street. She died June 27 at the hospital. On June 26, 35-year-old Raymond Antonio Rivera was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Sept. 14 — 24-year-old Jonathon Allen Hampton was shot in the head in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive. He died Sept. 16 at a hospital. Police announced one suspect in custody for questioning. No charges have been announced.
Sept. 14 — 14-year-old Jervontrae Robinson was fatally shot in the 5000 block of Williamette Lane. No arrests have been announced.
Sept. 19 — 43-year-old Emma Jones was fatally shot in the 2600 block of Lewis Street. On Sept. 24, Chance Anthony Harrison was arrested in Dallas.
Sept. 25 — 18-year-old Damien Xavier Rocha-Torres was fatally shot in the 2500 block of Camp Cooper Drive. No arrests have been announced.
Oct. 24 - Rodell Emmanuel Wallace, 29, Robin Renee Moses, 30 and Malcolm Jamal Laborn, 26 were found in a residence on Blair Street with apparently fatal gunshot wounds. As of Oct. 31, no arrests have been announced.
Nov. 21 - Qutub Uddin Qurashi, 57, was shot during an altercation Saturday evening. His son, Mohammed Ali Qurashi, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.