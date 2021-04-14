Emergency officials in south Killeen responded to a woman lying in the street, and attempted to save the woman's life, however, she later died.
The woman, 24-year-old Jessica Garcia was seen in the street surrounded by police and paramedics about 1:15 p.m. as emergency officials appeared to do chest compressions to her body on Stefek Drive, a residential street near South Fort Hood Street.
Police said Garcia, who had a head injury, and was lying in the road upon arrival, and she died at the scene.
Police were called to the scene at 12:50 p.m., and Garcia was declared dead at 1:46 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle, a silver Nissan SUV, driven by a woman, was traveling east on Stefek Drive when Garcia, who was sitting in the back seat, apparently opened the door and exited the vehicle while it was moving.
The driver of the vehicle came to a stop on the side of the road and was uninjured.
Cook ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.
