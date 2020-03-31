The Killeen Police Department released the name of a woman who was fatally shot in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane Sunday night.
Kaitlyn Silverio, 20, of Temple, succumbed to her injuries and died around 11:44 p.m. at a Temple hospital. Justice of the Peace David Barfield pronounced her dead.
Police have not announced any arrests in the case.
Police are continuing the investigation and more information will be released as it is made available. Police are currently investigating the incident as a murder. It is Killeen's 12th criminal homicide in 2020.
There were 16 homicides in Killeen in all of 2019, and seven in 2018.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Homicide Unit, are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.