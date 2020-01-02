The speed limit on Interstate 14 will be temporarily reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph between Farm to Market 3423 (Indian Trail) in Harker Heights through Nolanville to the overpass at Farm-to-Market 2410 in Belton beginning Jan. 6, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The reason for the reduction is that the area is under construction while new speed limit signs are posted permanently changing the speed limit in that area from 75 mph to 65 mph, the release stated.
The Nolanville City Council approved the speed limit change Oct. 17 at the recommendation of TxDOT, then-Police Chief Daniel Porter said.
Construction began Sept. 9 in the area to expand Interstate 14 to three lanes in both directions from Farm-to-Market 3423 (Indian Trail) in Harker Heights to the top of Nolanville Hill.
The total project — being constructed by J.D. Abrams LP of Austin — spans more than 7 miles and will cost around $45 million, according to TxDOT.
