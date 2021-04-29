A wreck Thursday morning on Interstate 14 near Fort Hood has blocked all lanes of westbound traffic.
As of around 8:10 a.m., traffic had backed up from around the exit for the main gate back to past Willow Springs.
Killeen Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety officials responded to the scene.
