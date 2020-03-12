A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 14 has shut down a portion of the highway in Nolanville.
The wreck was in the eastbound lanes near Paddy Hamilton Road, and was still being cleared around 8 a.m. by police and emergency workers.
Eastbound traffic was being diverted to the access road.
