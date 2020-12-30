Update: 11:35 a.m.: In Salado, members of the volunteer fire department responded to an accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup about 9 a.m. near exit 284 on southbound Interstate 35. Officials advised people to avoid the area as they worked to clear the scene. No major injuries were reported.
As rain moved through the area, accidents were reported on Interstates 14 and 35 Wednesday morning.
At least two vehicles were involved in a wreck in the westbound lanes I-14 near Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen around 8 a.m. as heavy rain moved through the area.
In a separate accident near the intersection of I-14 and northbound I-35 in Belton, officials were still trying to clear a wreck involving a pickup truck and a car shortly before 8 a.m.
More rain is expected throughout the day today as a cold front moves in, dropping temperatures into the 40s tonight.
