A 22-year-old man was charged with murder stemming from a Killeen shooting earlier this week, police said Thursday.
Jovino Jamel Roy was charged with murder by the Bell County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday, according to the Killeen Police Department. Roy was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, who set his bond at $1 million.
Roy is now in the Bell County Jail, police said.
Roy is accused of killing Michael Steven Wardrobe, 22, who was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters at 11:22 p.m. Monday at the scene of the shooting on Dustin Court in west Killeen, according to a news release from the police department.
Officers with the police department were sent to the 3700 block of Dustin Court around 10:55 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.
Police found an unresponsive male, identified as Wardrobe, lying in the front of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Wardrobe and Roy were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical, police said. During the altercation, Roy fired several shots at Wardrobe and fled the area. Officers in the area located Roy at a nearby convenience store; he was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail, police said.
The death marked the 11th criminal homicide in Killeen this year.
There were 16 homicides in Killeen in all of 2019, and seven in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.