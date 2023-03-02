Following a 50-year career at Central Texas College, Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus is set to retire effective Aug. 31, the college announced Thursday.
Yeonopolus started at the college in 1973 as a counselor in the Student Services department. He has held numerous jobs including deputy chancellor, assistant deputy chancellor and dean. Yeonopolus was appointed chancellor in 2015, according to the college.
“The highlight of my career has been meeting thousands of students around the world as they complete their studies with Central Texas College,” Yeonopolus said. “Their enthusiasm and fighting spirits continually remind me of why we exist and made it easy to show up day after day.”
Active in the community, Yeonopolus served on the Military Affairs Committee for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, the local United Way board of directors, the Killeen Volunteers Inc. Board of Directors, president of the Council of College and Military Educators and past president and current member of other service organizations.
He was also president of the Vietnamese Airborne Division Association in 2003-04 and was recognized for his military accomplishments by being named the 2008 Airborne Man of the Year.
Yeonopolus served in the military as a member of Advisory Team 162, Vietnamese Airborne Division from 1970–1971.
In 2016, Yeonopolus was presented the William E. Kennedy Award from the Council of Colleges Military Educators in recognition of outstanding dedication and leadership in the delivery of quality programs to military installations and/or individuals, the college said.
In 2019, he was appointed to serve a three-year term as one of seven Texas delegates to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges board of trustees which is charged with carrying out the accreditation process for institutions of higher education that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s or doctoral degrees. Yeonopolus was then appointed as the Texas delegate of the Southern Association’s board of trustees’ executive council.
“Throughout my CTC career, I have been privileged to work with amazing people as we continue to serve our students around the world,” Yeonopolus said. “As I reflect on my five decades with the college, I am forever grateful for the endless opportunities that allowed us to successfully compete on the world stage in delivering education, training and support services to our global community of civilians, service members and their families.
“This allowed me to travel and work with staff on five different continents and learn to appreciate and admire CTC’s commitment to its students while working in the best and worst of conditions.”
