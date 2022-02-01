COPPERAS COVE — A fiery crash between a dump truck and a pickup truck sent one person to the hospital, destroyed a traffic light pole and scattered debris across the highway intersection on the western side of Copperas Cove Tuesday morning.
The driver of the black, Dodge pickup was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being involved in the accident, Copperas Cove police spokeswoman Lt. Krystal Baker said Tuesday.
The driver of the pickup truck was attempting to make a left turn from Big Divide Road onto eastbound U.S. Highway 190 when it was struck by a dump truck that was traveling westbound on Highway 190, Baker said.
After striking the pickup truck, the dump truck struck one of the signal light poles at the intersection, police said. The impact with the light pole led to a fire that left the cab of the dump truck and the bottom portion of the pole charred.
Baker said the male driver of the dump truck was able to exit the vehicle prior to officers or firefighters arriving.
Copperas Cove Fire Chief Michael Neujahr said at the scene that the fire department received a call about the incident around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived, Neujahr said the dump truck was fully involved in flames. The Cove fire department was able to put the fire out in about 20 minutes, he said.
The charred light pole was seen lying atop the dump truck Tuesday morning.
The dump truck was also pulling a trailer with some equipment on the back. Debris from the wreck was strewn about the accident scene.
Copperas Cove Police Department is still investigating the accident to determine if any charges will be filed.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation were also on scene waiting to assess damage to the traffic light pole.
In the aftermath of the accident, traffic was still moving, albeit slower than usual, through the intersection using the outside lane of Highway 190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.