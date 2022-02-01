Copperas Cove fire fighters and police are working the scene of an accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and Big Divide Road on the western side of Cove.
Copperas Cove Fire Chief Michael Neujahr said the fire department received a call about the incident around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived, Neujahr said a dump truck was fully involved in flames. The Cove fire department was able to put the fire out in about 20 minutes, he said.
A charred light pole was seen lying atop the dump truck Tuesday morning.
Officials said one person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, but did not specify which hospital.
Copperas Cove Police Department is also on the scene investigating the accident.
Traffic is still moving, albeit slower than usual, through the intersection using the outside lane of Highway 190.
This article will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.