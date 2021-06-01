The Killeen Police Department released new information Tuesday evening in the Memorial Day shooting of a man in the 2200 block of Dickens Drive.
According to police, the unidentified man who was found on the side of the roadway around 1:21 p.m. Monday suffering from a gunshot wound has died from his injuries.
“The victim succumbed from his injuries on Monday, May 31, 2021,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release. “Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him deceased at 3:02 p.m.”
Police said the man was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood in critical condition Monday.
The victim did not have any identification on him, police said, and his identity is pending results from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
“During the investigation, a person of interest was apprehended with the assistance of a K-9 officer for an unrelated warrant,” Miramontez said Tuesday.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who has any information or video from this incident to please contact the police department at 254-501-8800.
Police said this is the fifth criminal homicide of the year in Killeen.
“The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com,” she said.
Miramontez said the investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.
