Rancier Avenue, between Massey Street and Jackson Street, will experience alternating eastbound and westbound lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. All lanes will be reopened after work hours.
These closures are for installation of water service to Eastward Elementary School, and crews must enter the roadway to complete the work.
Traffic will be detoured to the inside lanes during work hours, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
