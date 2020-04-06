The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual meeting Tuesday. The focus will be on changes in the real estate industry during the COVID-19 crisis.
The meeting titled, “The Known vs The Unknown!” will be a Q and A session with the chamber’s founder Ronnie Russell; Killeen based Attorneys Ebony Jackson Todd and Shinia Lambert of Jackson Todd & Lambert, PLLC along with President of the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors, Lennox Alfred.
“There is a plethora of concerns but its more of rumors blowing in the wind,” Russell told the Herald Monday afternoon. “Our current COVID-19 situation has affected our food, clothing and shelter. The food have been flying off the shelves along with the water. Rent and mortgages are now due.”
The one-hour Zoom meeting starts at noon. To register, visit facebook.com/Innovationblackchamber.
