A boil-water notice was issued today for properties located at 3200 to 3322 Rancier Avenue in Killeen.
Scheduled maintenance in the area required interrupting water service, which necessitates a boil water order.
Crews are on site and will remain until the repair is completed and water service is restored, the city of Killeen said in news release.
Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
