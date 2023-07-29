MONEY
August Social for young professionals will be Aug. 3 at HTeaO

The Greater Killeen Young Professionals will host its August Social event at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at HTeaO Killeen, 4219 S. Clear Creek Road. There will be free beverages, food, raffles, and giveaways at this event.

