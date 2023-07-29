August Social for young professionals will be Aug. 3 at HTeaO
The Greater Killeen Young Professionals will host its August Social event at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at HTeaO Killeen, 4219 S. Clear Creek Road. There will be free beverages, food, raffles, and giveaways at this event.
The GKYP is an organization managed by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and is geared toward business professionals ages 20 to 45 looking to network, grow in their skills, and raise funds for the community.
Belton Chamber’s networking event scheduled for Aug. 3
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Grand Avenue Theater, 2809 Oakmark Drive, Belton.
This free event for members will feature networking, food, door prizes, and more.
Vendors wanted for FCSC event on Aug. 24
The Fort Cavazos Spouses’ Club is seeking vendors to participate in its Super Sign-Up member event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at the FCSC Clubhouse.
Table fees are $30 for members, $35 for non-members, and $25 for non-profit organizations.
Summer Surge Hiring event will be Aug. 10
The Summer Surge Hiring event, hosted by Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton.
There will be dozens of employers under one roof looking to meet and hire local job seekers.
Call 254-200-2000 for questions.
Vendor applications are open for Heights Food, Wine, and Brew Fest
Vendor applications for the 15 th annual Harker Heights Food, Wine, and Brew Festival are now being accepted for artists, fresh market vendors, wineries, distilleries, breweries, food trucks, and more.
The event will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Harker Heights Community Park.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
