KISD’s Paraprofessional Hiring Day happening Nov. 1 in Killeen
Killeen ISD will host a Paraprofessional Hiring Day from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, Conference Room B, 902 Rev. RA Abercrombie Drive, Killeen.
Interviews will be scheduled at the event for openings on campus. Candidates should bring a high school diploma, GED, or college transcripts. Application will not be considered without education documentation.
Submit an application online at https://bit.ly/KISDaideapply. The KISD hiring team will also be online to interview for teacher’s aide positions.
Public Policy Council Luncheon tickets on sale until Nov. 3
Tickets for the Public Policy Council Luncheon: State of the Region are on sale now until Nov. 3.
The luncheon is hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen.
Featured speakers will be Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Bell County Judge David Blackburn. Both will provide updates on the state of their respective areas.
Tickets are $40 per person or a reserved table for eight for $400. Go to https://bit.ly/3zqPTf7 to purchase in advance.
Ribbon cutting for Advanced Pain Care set for Nov. 1 in Killeen
Advanced Pain Care, 3400 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon Nov. 1.
Advanced Pain Care focuses on the management of chronic pain and improving quality of life with a team of professionals in a multi-disciplinary approach. The Killeen location is one of 16 locations across the state.
Go to https://austinpaindoctor.com/killeen to learn more about the business.
Eun’s Café to host grand opening Nov. 2 in Harker Heights
Eun’s Café, 600 Indian Trail in Harker Heights, will host its grand opening and ribbon cutting from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 2.
The coffee shop offers coffee, tea, desserts, and more. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Go to https://bit.ly/3FrTWf5 to find a menu.
Chameleon Counters Exotic Reptiles hosting sale before closing
Chameleon Counters Exotic Reptiles, 2205 E. Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove, is having a “Going Out of Business” sale now until its close at the end of the year.
There are live reptiles, Madagascar hissing cockroaches, reptile tanks with lids, and a variety of tank decoration including lights and under-tank heaters available. Everything must go.
For more information, go to www.ChameleonCounters.com or call 254-542-8200. The business is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Federal Resume Workshop for veterans will be Nov. 2
The Texas Veterans Commission is hosting a Federal Resume Workshop from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Nov. 2 at the Soldier and Family Assistance Center, 36051 62 nd St., Fort Hood.
Attendees will gain information on understanding a Job Opportunity Announcement (JOA), federal resume formatting, and tips and tricks to land an interview.
This free event is open to active duty, veterans, spouses, and dependents. Go to https://bit.ly/3gPYAt1 to register.
Cassandra Ray announced as
CIS employee of the quarter
Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas announced Cassandra Ray, site coordinator at House Creek Elementary School in Copperas Cove, as its employee of the quarter for July through September 2022.
Ray’s award nomination cited her as, “exemplifying extreme dedication and commitment to the CIS team as well as the faculty, students and families at House Creek Elementary. She models teamwork and flexibility by displaying a positive attitude and a willingness to help others.”
Ray, an employee for eight years, was nominated by the CIS program team and was awarded a certificate and gift card as an outstanding member of CIS.
“Mrs. Ray has not only effectively served her campus this year, but has volunteered to provide training and resources to fellow CIS staff so they can be proficient in their jobs,” said Michael Dewees, local CIS executive director, in a press release. “In addition, she continues to meet all benchmarks and goals for each quarter and submits reports in a timely manner.”
CIS of Greater Central Texas is a local non-profit organization dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children by helping them achieve success academically and personally. More than 6,100 students benefited from CIS services in the past year.
Professional services for women veterans offered Nov. 3 in Austin
Dress for Success Austin and the Texas Veterans Commission will host its “Reaching Your Professional Potential” event for women veterans Nov. 3 at the Dress for Success office, 3000 S. I-35 Frontage Road, #180, Austin.
Participants will receive professional styling, hair and makeup services, and professional headshots. The first group session will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second group from 1 to 5 p.m. Lunch and the workshop, “The Science of Setting and Achieving Goals,” will be from noon to 1 p.m.
To register, go to www.dressforsuccessaustin.org/program-schedule/veterans.
Space Create to have ribbon cutting Nov. 4 in Downtown Killeen
Space Create, 207 W. Avenue D in Killeen, will host its ribbon cutting event at noon Nov. 4.
This event is open to the public.
Space Create is a creative studio offering services for recording audio and podcasts, music rehearsals, private lessons, and a multipurpose venue.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
