The City of Killeen released a statement hours after the Bell County Public Health District identified the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a Belton resident.
The news release, from the office of Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, said city staff “is actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation.”
“Staff are currently refining internal protocols for employee safety and to minimize risks at public facilities,” the release said.
“While I would urge all residents to remain calm, I would also urge residents to be proactive in practicing the mitigation measures. Personal hygiene efforts remain among the most effective means for mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said public stockpiling supplies is not necessary.
