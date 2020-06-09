Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, and Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra announced a $230,937 federal grant for the city of Killeen to support a range of needs in the wake of the coronavirus.
The money is from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which allows cities to use funds for a wide range of activities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus. Funding can be utilized for overtime pay, equipment, supplies, hiring, training and additional needs.
“I’m pleased to announce that the City of Killeen has earned a federal grant of over $230,000 to respond to the coronavirus,” Carter said in a Tuesday news release. “We know that many local entities have been forced to stretch each dollar as far as possible because of the additional expenses caused by this virus, so this funding will go a long way in helping cover those costs.”
Segarra, through the same news release, said the city is “grateful to Congressman Carter for bringing this federal relief to Killeen.”
“Receiving these funds while we are actively dealing with the virus will truly help us continue to protect and serve our citizens,” Segarra said.
