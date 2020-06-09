The city of Killeen is hiring lifeguards for the summer swim season.
Long Branch Pool will open Friday and the Family Aquatics Center is scheduled to open in mid-July. Pools stay open through Labor Day.
Lifeguards are an essential part of pool operations because they ensure safety by monitoring swimmers and upholding pool rules, according to a city news release. They also assist in pool and facility maintenance.
In addition to gaining valuable work experience this summer, lifeguards earn $9 per hour, according to the release.
Applicants must be able to pass a swim test to be considered. The minimum age requirement is 16.
American Red Cross Lifeguard and Water Park certifications are required by start date, and the city can assist applicants in becoming certified.
A full list of qualifications and responsibilities as well as the application are available at KilleenTexas.gov/jobs.
