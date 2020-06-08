Summer swim season is expected to start Friday as Long Branch Pool in Killeen is expected to open for the season. The pool is on the west side of Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive.
The pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Daily admission is free for children 3 and younger, $2 for youth ages 4 to 16 and seniors ages 55 and older. Adults ages 17 to 54 will be charged $3.
Long Branch Park also offers the Junior Service League of Killeen Spray Pad. The water feature is free to use and open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Friday.
For more information on all city aquatics programs and facilities, call 501-6537 or visit KilleenTexas.gov/Swim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.