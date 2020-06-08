The Killeen Animal Services will host a low-cost pet vaccination clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. June 17 at Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. All pets must arrive on a leash or in a carrier.
Complete yearly vaccinations for cats and dogs are $20. Individual shots are also available. Rabies vaccinations for cats or dogs are $5. Distemper/Hepatitis/Parvo/Corona shots for dogs are $15. Kennel cough shots are $10.
Feline leukemia/PRCC vaccinations are $15. Preventative flea and heartworm medication will also be available for purchase.
Vaccinations are administered under the care of veterinarian Dr. John Tarlton and his staff.
For more information about Killeen Animal Services and Shelter, visit KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.
