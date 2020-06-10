Today is expected to be sunny, with a high near 91 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight is looking clear with a low around 63.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 93. Thursday overnight is expected to be clear with a low around 64.
The start of the weekend and throughout will be sunny skies.
Friday is expected with a high near 94. Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Saturday will be a high near 95 and a low around 69.
Sunday will have a high near 96 and a low around 70.
Monday is expected to be sunny with a high near 97.
