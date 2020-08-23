Missing teen found safe

Parris Hoang Tram Dinh has been located and is safe, according to the Killeen Police department's Facebook page.
The 17-year-old had been last seen in the area of Deerwood Trail on August 11, 2020. KPD thanks all those who assisted in returning her to safety.
