“The One Stop Shop Town Hall - A Census of Priority” will take place online on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m.
“The purpose of this meeting is to bring both a new and greater level of knowledge and initiative to the residents of Killeen in regards to our 2020 census,” said Killeen City Council member Steve Harris, who will be hosting the event. “I want to ensure that people understand the pure benefits of filling out and submitting them and, the positive impact it can have on our city. Everyone needs to understand that there can be a negative effect on our community as well if we do not get them done.”
Guest speaker will be Yvette Stewart, a partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau.
To take part, go to Zoom.US, and sign in with Meeting ID 871 548 5394 and Password: Harris D4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.