Killeen senior citizens are invited to take a virtual tour of the proposed design for redevelopment of the city’s Bob Gilmore Senior Center. In-person viewing opportunities are scheduled at Killeen Community Center Room W200 on the following dates and times:
Friday, 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Monday, 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
To assure the safety of participants, each session is limited to 10 people, and spaces must be reserved in advance by calling 254-501-6399. Social distancing measures will be in place and touched surfaces will be disinfected between sessions.
The Bob Gilmore Senior Center was permanently closed in February 2019 due to structural concerns that made it unsafe for continued use and unfeasible for repair.
The city has engaged Randall Scott Architects to design a facility that meets the needs of a new north side senior center. A visioning session was hosted in February to gather public input on specific needs and desires for facilities, amenities and programs. That feedback shaped the architect’s design and the virtual concept now being presented.
Seniors choosing to avoid public gatherings but wishing to view plans and offer comments will be provided an alternative by calling the senior center at 254-501-6399.
Killeen senior centers remain closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 situation. Reopening plans will be announced when determined.
More information about Killeen senior centers is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Seniors.
