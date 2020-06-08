Ahead of reopening to the public, Urban Air in Killeen will open its doors on Friday exclusively to recognize all essential workers — and their families — with a free day of fun.
The entertainment facility, 2102 Jennifer Drive, which has trampolines, an obstacle course and other features, will open to the public on Saturday.
According to the company’s news release, essential workers include, but are not limited to, medical professionals, caregivers, first responders, law enforcement personnel as well as grocery store employees, postal and delivery workers, among others. They will be given the opportunity to sign up for a two-hour block of fun on Friday — 4 to 6 p.m., 5 to 7 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
This special is also given to all existing Urban Air members.
For the health and well-being of guests and team members, Urban Air has implemented the following key safety procedures including:
- Enhanced cleaning procedures (hourly maintenance as well as deep cleanings)
- Temperatures taken of all guests and team members
- All team members must wear masks
- Limited capacity on all attractions, maintaining appropriate social distancing during the two-hour reservations
- Strategically placed hand sanitizers throughout high traffic areas including the front entrance, café, attraction entrances and exits and party rooms
- Cashless food service
- Gloves and masks available for purchase
Urban Air Killeen opened in August 2018.
According to the facility’s spokesperson, the adventure park closed in mid-March when Urban Air leadership and franchisees across the country made the decision to temporarily shut all locations due to the pandemic.
For more information or to sign up visit UrbanAirParks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.