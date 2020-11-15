Fort Hood gate to be named after Vanessa Guillen
A gate at Fort Hood is set to be named in honor Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier who was killed earlier this year.
Fort Hood announced on Tuesday the plan to name the gate that leads to Fort Hood from North Fort Hood Street in Killeen. The previously unnamed gate is adjacent to Fort Hood’s east gate, known as the Frank W. Mayborn Gate.
Fort Hood officials made the announcement after meeting with Guillen’s family on post the same day.
“One of the reasons we invited the Guillen family today was to discuss and review design concepts and survey a proposed site of a gate we plan to name in Vanessa’s honor,” the release said. “Their input is important for our final design that will come to fruition over the next few months.”
The gate leads to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment area where Guillen served.
Guillen, 20, was found dead at end of June in East Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood since April 22. Her death and disappearance drew international headlines and dozens of protests outside Fort Hood’s gates.
A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, and another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody on federal charges.
New Killeen council members sworn in
Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams became the newest council members at a special meeting Thursday, following canvassing of votes earlier in the day.
Councilmember Shirley Fleming was also voted in unanimously as mayor pro tem, replacing Councilmember Jim Kilpatrick in that position.
On Nov. 3, Wilkerson won the largest percentage of the 10 candidates running for the three council seats that were up for grabs.
The final vote counts for the winners were: Wilkerson, 13,919, Williams, 13,140, and Brown at 12,194.
Mayor Jose Segarra, who ran unopposed for re-election, received 35,278 votes, and outgoing council member Juan Rivera presented a certificate of election to all four who were sworn in.
All three seats are at-large positions on the council.
Following recognition of outgoing Councilmembers Rivera, Gregory Johnson and Butch Menking, the latter of whom was not present, the swearing in took place, and all three new council members signed the appropriate paperwork.
Local sales tax allocations show increase
Killeen is expected to receive $2.63 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 19.05% increase from the $2.21 million allocation distributed in November 2019, the Texas Comptroller’s Office announced last week.
The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in September, which saw some businesses still shut down or under limited capacity due to coronavirus restrictions.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 4.8% increase from the allocations distributed in November 2019, with cities receiving the largest increase at 6.1% from last year.
Killeen and most other local cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area in March.
Year to date, Killeen’s sales tax revenue is $24.5 million, 7.49% higher than year to date last year, when the city was allocated $22.8 million, according to the comptroller’s report. Sales tax revenue goes into the city government’s general fund.
Harker Heights will receive $676,834, a 20.3% increase from November 2019.
Copperas Cove saw a 19.95% increase in November allocations over last year; it is set to receive $560,855.
KPD issues nearly 50 tickets to motorists
In a pair of traffic-enforcement operations last week, Killeen police doled out 110 tickets to motorists.
The Killeen Police Department issued 49 total citations during a move “over/slow down” operation on Interstate 14 Thursday.
From 9 a.m. to noon, officers with the police department with help from Goode’s and Leon’s wrecker companies, set up on the highway with full emergency lighting, according to a news release from the police department.
The citations included: 42 unlawful passing certain vehicles; four fail to maintain financial responsibility (no insurance); and three speeding tickets.
Veterans Day in Killeen
While there was no parade this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials did celebrate Veterans Day with a invitation-only ceremony in front of Killeen City Hall on Wednesday.
The keynote speaker of the event was Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Crosby, a former III Corps command sergeant major. He is the top enlisted soldier for U.S. Army Futures Command, headquartered in Austin.
Crosby, who has 31 years of service in the military, said that Central Texas “has a special place in my heart.”
“You’re the reason we’re all here,” he said to veterans at the event and elsewhere. “We are very grateful for your service.”
Killeen City Councilmember and Area Veterans Advisory Committee (AVAC) co-chair Debbie Nash-King took note of the weather in Killeen on Wednesday, Veterans Day.
“It’s a beautiful morning to celebrate our veterans who continue to serve our country today, and those who make the ultimate sacrifice,” Nash-King said outside of Killeen City Hall shortly before 9 a.m. “We salute you.”
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra also spoke of the history behind Veterans Day, which dates back to 1918, when hostilities in World War I were ended at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. Congress declared Armistice Day a federal holiday in 1938, which later came to be known as Veterans Day.
“Killeen is keenly aware of the service and sacrifice our veterans make every day,” Segarra said at the proclamation.
New Killeen restaurant brings flavors of Puerto Rico
In the most-read article on kdhnews.com last week, the Herald interviewed local business owner Edwin Camuy about his new Puerto Rican restaurant that opened in late October.
Tex-Rican Ranch Restaurant, 3281 Chapparal Road in Killeen, is a chinchorreo-style restaurant.
“A chinchorreo is where people go to eat, drink, dance, party and have fun,” Camuy said. “I am originally from Camuy, Puerto Rico. I lived in Puerto Rico for 35 years and moved 19 years ago to Killeen.”
Camuy said his menu is more of a Puerto Rican style of cuisine.
“The most popular item is the rotisserie pig,” he said. “On the weekends we do a rotisserie chicken with Caribbean Rice and mofungo which is smashed plantain with garlic and seasonings. We have eight different types of combinations on the menu with the rice.”
The restaurant also sells different types of fried foods, shish kebabs and hamburgers.
“We also have alcapurrias, which is a plantain mash with meat on the inside and is deep fried,” Camuy said. “We also have piña coladas, tropical drinks and Caribbean sodas. In the future we will have beer, wine and sangria but we have to wait for the license on that.”
Camuy said the hours depend on the weather because the restaurant is outdoors.
“We are open Friday through Sunday,” he said. “Friday and Saturday we are open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and we open a little bit earlier on Sunday we start at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eventually we will have live music, picnic tables.”
