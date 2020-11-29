Man arrested on arson after most recent Nolanville fire
A Harker Heights man was arrested and charged with arson after a fire involving a house under construction in Nolanville on Nov. 22, officials announced Tuesday.
Willie Lee Williams, 75, was arrested without incident and charged with arson, a second degree felony, in relation to a fire that occurred on Horatio Street in Nolanville.
Williams was still in the Bell County Jail on Saturday with a bond set at $150,000.
Around 7 p.m. Nov. 22, a structure fire involving a house under construction occurred in the 1900 block of Horatio Street in Nolanville. Harker Heights police units were in the area and observed the suspect vehicle leaving the scene with visible fire coming from a house under construction, according to a news release from Bell County officials.
This incident was the seventh fire involving houses under construction in the area since Aug. 17, according to the release.
Investigators have determined the cause of the following fires to be intentional:
Aug. 24, 2020 – 1909 High Ridge Trail.
Nov. 13, 2020 – 2138 Mercer St.
Nov. 22, 2020 – 1921 Horatio St.
Weekend shooting makes 29 homicides for Killeen this year, approaching an all-time high
The fatal shooting of a Killeen man over the weekend is officially being treated as a homicide, police said last week.
Qutub Uddin Qurashi, 57, was shot during an altercation Nov. 21. His son, Mohammed Ali Qurashi, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.
Killeen Police Department Spokesperson Commander Ronnie Supak said by email on Wednesday that the incident is the 29th homicide reported in the city for 2020.
“This case continues to be investigated and a determination made by Grand Jury process after review by the Bell County District Attorney,” Supak said, adding that any death caused by another human will be classified as a homicide, yet not all homicides are criminal.
The record number of homicides for Killeen was set at 30 in 1991, the year of the Luby’s cafeteria mass shooting.
Thanksgiving meals in the area
Thanksgiving has come and gone, and while things look a little different than in the past, some Killeen area organizations have continued the tradition of providing a holiday meal to fellow residents.
One of those organizations to do a meal was Jesus, Hope & Love Mission in downtown Killeen.
Normally the host of a sit-down meal, the church prioritized safety in the time of a pandemic when it made the decision to deliver meals this year.
Pastor Steve Chae said he did not want to send the wrong message by having a large number of volunteers and residents to partake in a meal.
The meal that Jesus, Hope & Love hosts drew a crowd of around 1,800 people last year, Chae said. This year, the 10th consecutive year, the church was delivering around 300.
In Harker Heights, VFW Post 3892 hosted a to-go Thanksgiving meal at Vern Park on Ann Boulevard.
The food was prepared at the post headquarters and then the meals were put together inside the Toka Island Grill food truck.
In Copperas Cove, members of VFW Post 8577 served turkey and traditional Thanksgiving fixings to around 100 people Thursday at the post.
Two of the people who received a meal were Killeen residents Al Sillas and Janet Holmes. Sillas and Holmes became good friends at Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen and decided to make the trip to Copperas Cove to enjoy the meal.
“It was good because of this pandemic,” Holmes said. “I didn’t think nobody was going to do nothing, and it’s hard for me to cook for just two people, because none of the family was able to get down here this year.”
Fort Hood held its traditional Thanksgiving meal and dining hall competition Tuesday
Dining facilities at Fort Hood competed on Tuesday to be the best on post for the Thanksgiving meal and celebration.
Leadership from across the base served the soldiers a Thanksgiving meal as is tradition in the Army.
Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brock Sanders was one of the judges for the competition and went to each dining hall to decide which would win.
“What takes place is we judge the theme and decor, we judge the centerpiece, hand made ice carvings, cake displays, bread displays and all those types of things. We look at all the detail and the work that goes into the preparation and serving of the meal,” Sanders said about the competition.
“This is traditional at every installation ... It’s going back almost 100 years and it’s more about giving back to the soldiers for everything they do on a daily basis,” he said.
Fort Hood’s Theodore Roosevelt Dining Facility won this year’s competition.
Black Friday shoppers say crowds were down as they searched for deals
Shoppers were out and about in Killeen on Friday, however, the Black Friday crowds were smaller than in past years.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of local residents filled the parking lots of stores like Best Buy and Academy Sports and Outdoors in an effort to save money while Christmas shopping.
However, shoppers did say that when compared to previous years, Black Friday shopping was much less crowded this time around.
Theresa Callow was shopping at Academy and echoed that sentiment.
“I got up early today to do some Black Friday shopping, Academy is great for that. I got a lot of deals and good deals at Academy,” Callow said. “I noticed that there’s not as many shoppers out, not so far this morning.”
Compiled by Cade Smith
